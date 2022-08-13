Mike Igini: I reformed electoral processes in Akwa Ibom

Outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner ((REC) in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini yesterday said he has succeeded in setting a good template for electoral reforms in the state.

Igini, who retired officially on Friday after a five-year as Akwa Ibom REC, said he was able to contend with powerful and corrupt politicians in the state who were bent on compromising the ballot.

He said despite death threats by politicians he stood his ground to reform the electoral process, which he recalled was badly battered before the 2019 polls.

He said his life was on the line for refusing to allow desperate politicians to rig elections in 2019, maintaining that “Politicians in the State are used to rigging elections and when Igini said no, that is why the Dinosaurs are angry.

“My retirement from service is constitutional and I will hand over to the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Akwa Ibom State as I leave the state,” he said and thanked the media “for giving meaning to the ballot through objective reportage.

“INEC in Akwa Ibom State under my watch is very clear on the conduct of election as directed by INEC at the national and we are poised to deal with historical challenges as it concerns electoral matters,” he noted, adding that far-reaching reforms have been carried out to reposition the Commission.”

He recalled that no fewer than 23 polling units were discovered in private homes of politicians and relocated to open places as part of the reforms.

To enhance easy access to polling units, Igini said his regime ensured the creation of several units to raise the number to 4,354, to be used in the 2023 elections.

35 cases, according to him, were instituted against INEC, Akwa Ibom State in 2019 “and we won all, 99% victory INEC in the State will continue to serve the people even at the risk of their lives because they are doing the right thing.”