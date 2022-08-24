Muhammad Nakudu replaces late APC Jigawa senatorial candidate

Senator Muhammad Nakudu has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa South-West.

He emerged at a special primary election to replace the formerly elected candidate Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya who passed on in China after a brief illness.

Nakudu scored all the 375 delegates from seven local government areas of the senatorial district.

Announcing the result, the chairman electoral committee Engineer Shehu Umar Dange said the exercise was peaceful and orderly.

He commended the delegates, local organising committee and the party officials for their support and contribution.