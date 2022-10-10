Muhammadu Buhari: No alternative to APC victory in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged members of the All Progressives Congress Women Presidential Campaign Team to work hard in ensuring victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

The president, who made the call at the inauguration of the APC Women team in Abuja on Monday, said the call had become imperative because there was no alternative to APC electoral victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, enjoined members of the team to take the party to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective an inclusive party strategy for smooth victory in the elections.

He described the inauguration of the APC women’s presidential campaign committee as the most crucial component of the 2023 campaign.

”To this end, I call on all members of this committee to take on this great responsibility as a testament of your selfless service to the APC.

”I strongly believe that this committee will take the APC to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective inclusive party strategy to ensure a PCS victory in the 2023 election because there is no alternative to our victory,” he said.

The president, who congratulated all members of the committee and the leadership of the party on the laudable initiative, wished the team a successful campaign season.

He, however, warned that the team must always be guided by the fact that their mission would involve going around the whole wards in the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation campaigning for the party.

”The mission that lies ahead for the committees is very clear, and time is not on your side. As this lunch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real work lies in far places, away from Abuja.

”The task at hand lies in over 1000 wards, and 774 local governments across the country where a party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate by articulating the vision and the programme for the country.

”The campaign should therefore resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja activity,” he added.

The president also lauded the Nigerian women for their sacrifices and loyalty to the party

He said: ”Throughout my political journey, and my tenure, as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, women have remained the most loyal, the most supportive group in my mission for a better Nigeria.”

Mr Buhari, therefore, charged the women to extend the same support he had been enjoying from them to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as well as other APC candidates during and after the 2023 general elections.

The president also directed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, in conjunction with the Minister of Women Affairs, to work closely with the office of the First Lady and the National Assembly to ensure the passage of bills aimed at creating a level playing field for Nigerian women.

The APC Women Presidential Campaign Team is headed by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.