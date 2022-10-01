Muhammadu Buhari: I wish to see more female, youth participation in 2023 polls

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wants to see increased participation of women and youths in the 2023 elections.

He said this in his Independence Day address to the nation on Saturday.

Buhari also advised the youths to shun acts of violence as the election year closes in.

“I also want to express my wish that we see more female and youth participation in the forth-coming electoral cycle. I am sure that our teeming and energetic youths now realise that violence generally mar elections and so should desist from being used by politicians for this purpose,” he said.

He also called on politicians to avoid hate speeches and embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of next year’s election.

Buhari urged Nigerians to demand citizen-centred services from the relevant authorities.

“On the international front, we have continued to take advantage of our bilateral and multilateral platforms to explore cooperation with friendly countries and partners whenever these areas of cooperation are to the advantage of Nigeria,” he added.

“Fellow Nigerians, in the past few years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of challenges that would ordinarily have destroyed our Nation. However, the indefatigable spirit of the Nigerian people has ensured that we overcome our challenges.

“It is in this spirit that I call on all of us to individually and collectively bring to the fore in dealing with all our development issues. I was called to serve, along with my team, I saw an opportunity to create a better Nigeria which we have done with the support of Nigerians. Almighty God and the good people of Nigeria supported us in laying a solid foundation for the Nigeria of our dreams.”