Muhammadu Buhari hails election of Nigeria’s Ayo Owodunni as councillor in Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors, following the emergence of Ayo Owodunni as the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.
Owodunni won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office.
Commenting on Owodunni’s historic victory, the president, in a release issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Reno Omokri: Peter Obi comparing himself to Rishi Sunak dishonest
- Goodluck Jonathan seeks law mandating separate primaries for governors, deputies
- 2023: Gboyega Oyetola leads supporters in walk for Bola Tinubu
- Festus Keyamo: Dele Momodu a turncoat running cheap strategy for paymasters
- PDP: Labour Party a use-and-dump party
- 2023: PDP Presidential Campaign releases time-table for remaining events
- Nyesom Wike: I feel proud with Muhammadu Buhari award
- 2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to reject Presidency by proxy
- Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections
- Nyesom Wike: Atiku Abubakar does not deserve Rivers PDP votes
President Buhari urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and should “never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams”.
The president congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
- Court: Prince Otu qualified to remain Cross River APC guber candidate
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
- APC: Atiku Abubakar’s campaign document filled with Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing projects
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
- Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos
- 2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
- 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy attacked