Muhammadu Buhari hails election of Nigeria’s Ayo Owodunni as councillor in Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors, following the emergence of Ayo Owodunni as the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.

Owodunni won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office.

Commenting on Owodunni’s historic victory, the president, in a release issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

President Buhari urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and should “never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams”.

The president congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory.