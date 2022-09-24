Muhammadu Buhari heads APC’s 422-member presidential campaign council

President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed to head the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 422 membership Presidential Campaign Council.

A terse statement by the Secretary of the Council, James Fakele, directed all members to pick up their appointment letters from his office at the campaign headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

A breakdown of the list showed that the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu will serve as deputy chairmen while all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are also accommodated on the council list.

Highlights of the composition of the council also showed that all the Governors of the party and governorship candidates in non-APC controlled states are State Coordinators.

The council is made up of 31 directories, 15 advisers and 75 campaign patrons.