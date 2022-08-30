Muhammadu Buhari: I won’t interfere in 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday told state governors who are members of his party, APC, that his government would not interfere in the 2023 elections.

The APC governors visited the Nigerian leader in Abuja on Tuesday and details of their discussion were contained in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, Buhari told the governors that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

The president said he was impressed by the recent governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, where he said he did not also interfere.

The APC lost the governorship elections in Anambra and Osun but won in Ekiti.

Using state apparatus, especially security agencies and a compromised electoral commission, has been a sad point in previous elections in Nigeria. But electoral observers have commended the recent elections in the three states although they said vote-buying was the new way politicians were influencing voters.

Buhari recently said he would only support candidates of his party, APC, in 2023. His Tuesday statement, as quoted by Adesina, indicates that while the president as a politician will campaign for his party, he does not plan to use state apparatus to give his party an advantage.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflect their choices, through non-interference in elections, citing outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states as indicators.

The president, who received members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, at the State House, noted that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

President Buhari said APC, under his leadership, will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matters in choosing political leaders at different levels.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding.’’

For the 2023 elections, President Buhari said the government will also ensure that Nigerians don’t get intimidated, or humiliated by those in positions, or the more privileged.

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidations materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them,’’ he added.

President Buhari urged the party’s political leaders to intensify efforts in “thinking, meeting and strategizing for the 2023 elections.’’

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PGF thanked the president for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, affirming that the Nigerian economy had been growing, in spite of challenges.

“We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 per cent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 per cent of the first quarter of this year. Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country, and the social intervention programme is expanding,’’ Bagudu stated.

The governor said the growth trajectory had defied initial predictions of some multilateral institutions, affirming that the World Bank and others had acknowledged the resilience of the economy, and reviewed their positions.

“Your Excellency, as we speak, there is drought in Europe and China. The Ukraine-Russia war is taking a toll on economies. In the UK, there is rationing of electricity and energy shortages in China.

“While other countries are banning food export, we are preparing for more production, in spite of floods in places like Jigawa State. We note your instruction for the release of 40,000 tonnes of grains.

“We also note efforts on improving security and measures to cut oil theft,’’ he said.

The PGF Chairman told the president that some APC governors were contesting elections for second term in 2023 with impressive records in their first term.

“We note the pronouncement of ASUU. We recall the appeal of the President to ASUU while we were visiting Daura that they should consider the future of students.

“We will not dwell on that now. We are ready to accept any negotiations for resolution,’’ Bagudu added.

The Kebbi State Governor commended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, for their steadfastness and stewardship.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 30, 2022