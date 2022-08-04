Nasarawa 2023: Labour Party vows to unseat Abdullahi Sule, APC

The Nasarawa state chapter of the Labour Party, on Thursday vowed to unseat Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming 2023 general election in the state.

Joseph Ewuga, the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party, disclosed this shortly after he emerged as candidate of the party in a primary election which was held at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, the state capital.

He said if he is given the mandate in 2023, his administration would focus more on providing security and eradicating poverty, noting that residents of the state were suffering as a result of the misrule of the All Progressives Congress led government in the state.

According to him, “As the 2023 general election approaches, If I am given the opportunity to lead Nasarawa state, I will ensure the safety of residents, because there cannot be any meaningful development in an atmospheric of rancor.

“I will also involve the services of our youth leaders and traditional rulers, who are the custodians of our culture, to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state,” he added.

He called on the people of the state to support all candidates of the Labour Party in the forthcoming general election in 2023, adding that the party was ready to effect a positive change in Nigeria.

Speaking on the one-million-man march for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, scheduled for August 6th, 2022, the State Labour Party Chairman, Alexander Emmanuel, said residents of the state were ready for the rally because they are tired of bad leadership.

“The reason for the rally is to declare our full support for Peter Obi and to prove some mischief- makers wrong. They have been saying that we do not have a structure but on that day, they will know that we have supporters across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

“As I speak to you, we are already planning to receive about 5,000 decampees into the Labour Party from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, and I am very optimistic that we will win the governorship election in 2023,” the State LP Chairman said.