Nasarawa 2023: Police confirm assassination attempt on former commissioner

Nasarawa Police command has confirmed an assassination attempt on the immediate past commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Musa Ibrahim.

Nasarawa Police spokesmam DSP Ramhan Nansel said: “I can confirm this incident happened on 21 September 2022.

Investigation has commenced as effort is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the act.”

Ibrahim, who is House of Assembly candidate of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for Doma South constituency, survived a gunmen attack after donating relief materials to victims of floods in his constituency.

Speaking with newsmen on his hospital bed, the House of Assembly hopeful said: ” I am in pains but I want to disclose to the world on the 21st of this month, I went to Rukubi Town and donated relief materials including cash and other items to victims of flood disaster in my Local Government of Doma.

“After the donation, I was going back from the town to Doma when about nine gunmen opened fire on me from different directions, the bullets hit me on the front which was blocked by my GSM handset, but they shit and hit me on my elbow and back.

” 46 bullet shots hit and penetrated my car. The incident occurred at about 5:30pm close to Igbabo Village about 20 kilometres to Doma Local Government Headquarters.

“I allege that the perpetrators are high profile politicians outside my party.”

Ibrahim, who holds the traditional title of Dankaden Doma, said after he was shot, he accelerated and lowered his head before the car stopped when it nearly reached Igbabo village.

He said he came down and ran towards the people calling for help.

Good Samaritans, he said, rescued him, took him on a motorcycle and rode for 20 kilometres to Doma before he proceeded to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, ( DASH ) in Lafia, the state capital.

The ex-Commissioner expressed grattitide for the first aid by the people who used a cloth to tie him because of the blood he was losing.

He claimed three bullets were removed from him at DASH, 2 AK rifle bullets from his ribs and one metal ball from his back.

I rahim, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC), said doctors have detected another bullet below his ribs for which he needs to undergo another surgery.

Chairman of Doma Local Government, Architect Ahmad Sarki Usman expressed shock over the attack.

He said: “When the news breaks, I was shocked to hear of gunmen attacking people, especially at the peak of electioneering. We are peace- loving people. We don’t do politics without bitterness.”