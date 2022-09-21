Nasarawa YPP chairman defects to Labour Party

As Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to a left ban on the campaign for the presidential and governorship elections in the country, Bishop Mathew, the Chairman of Nasarawa State chapter of Young Progressive Party (YPP) on Wednesday defected to Labour Party to work for Peter Obi and Joseph Ewuga who are candidates of Labour Party in the forthcoming general election.

Bishop Mathew, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia, said his decision to join the party was because of an internal crisis rocking the party in the state.

He explained that his choice of Labour Party was because of Peter Obi’s acceptance across the country and his plan for Nigerians in 2023.

According to him, “I believe that Labour Party will salvage Nigerians and change the narrative of politics from the misrule of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in 2023.

“Every Nigerian know what we are facing, so Labour Party is coming to rescue Nigerians from where we are

“The reason why I joined the labour Party is that I want to be part of those who will work for the labour party to win president and governor come 2023.

“As I’m talking to you now I left my former party with my followers who I consulted them before my final decision,” he said.

He however called on his followers to abide by the party’s ideology and work for the party to win all their seats in the next general election.