National Assembly can’t impeach Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity – ex-lawmaker

A former member of the House of Representatives, Sani Sha’aban, says the National Assembly cannot impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity across the country.

The APC chieftain stated this in Kaduna on Thursday while briefing reporters in the state capital.

Insisting that the federal lawmakers are largely responsible for the country’s economic and security challenges, Shaaban took a swipe at the National Assembly members for allegedly failing in their oversight functions, especially as regards security and economy.

He alleged that they are only interested in oversight functions when they are broke so that they can get allowances and ‘Ghana Must Go’ attached.

Sha’aban, who represented Zaria Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2003 and 2007, also described the recent threat by the National Assembly members to impeach the President as “laughable and a huge joke”.

According to him, some National Assembly members who have failed in their representative duties and lack what they will tell their constituents in seeking re-election, were behind the impeachment saga, as they want to use President Buhari as a scapegoat.