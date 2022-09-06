NBA president inaugurates committee to probe vandalisation of conference materials

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yakubu Maikyau, has inaugurated a 15-member committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the sad incident of Tuesday, August 23rd when lawyers broke into the pavilion for the distribution of conference materials, destroyed the booths and carted away bags and other valuables.

The incident occurred during the recently concluded 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

At the inauguration ceremony which was held on Monday, the NBA chief charged the chairman of the investigation committee, the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (SAN), and the other members to also make recommendations concerning the incident taking into consideration the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association, 2015 (as amended in 2021), Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 and other relevant legislations, policies, and guidelines.

The committee has four weeks within which to submit its findings and recommendations.

Find below the Statement by the President, the Nigerian Bar Association at the inauguration of the NBA Annual General Conference Incident Investigation Committee, today 5th September 2022

1. On Tuesday, the 23rd day of August 2022, on the sidelines of the just concluded 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos, an incident occurred at the venue for the distribution of conference materials. The sad incident resulted in the vandalisation of the said venue and destruction of valuables which allegedly include Conference materials, laptops, phones, and other items.

2. The conduct of our colleagues involved in that incident borders on possible violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners and other relevant laws applicable in Lagos State. It has been a source of embarrassment to the Association and raises cause for grave concern to the legal profession and to the general public; both within and outside Nigeria.

3. Recall that in my Inaugural Address on 26th August 2022, I had committed to setting up a committee to investigate the incident and identify all those who participated in that disgraceful act. Consequently, the Committee has been set up with the following Terms of Reference:

1) Investigate the said incident; the immediate and remote cause(s) of the same and identify the persons involved therein.

2) Make recommendations concerning the matters stated above, taking into consideration the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association, 2015 (as amended in 2021), Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 and other relevant legislations, policies, and guidelines.

The Committee as constituted is made up of the following persons:

1-Olawale Fapohunda, SAN – Chairman

2-CP Lough Simon Asamber SAN – Alternate Chairman

3-Oyinkan Badejo

4-Ada Edozie

5-Florence Marcus – Secretary

6-Mujahid Muhammed

7-Lucky Ekarume

8-Chini Nwora

9-Adama Mohammed

10-Shehu Sani Idris

11-Oyindamola Fashakin

12-ThankGod-Mina Hope Obeten

13-Folashade Owolabi

14-Mrs. Toluwalope Aderiye

The Committee shall submit its Report (Findings and Recommendations) within a period of 4 weeks from the date of its inauguration or within such extended time as may be allowed by the President.

We thank the Learned Silks and our distinguished colleagues for accepting to serve on this Committee