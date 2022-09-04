Niger 2023: APC candidate donates farm inputs, cash to residents

The House of Representatives member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency and the Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Umar Bago, has donated farm inputs, implements and cash worth several million of Naira to 500 Nigerlites.

This is coming against the backdrop of mild drama at the Idris Legbo Kutigi international conference centre, Minna venue for the formal presentation as peacefully protest against exclusion or being edged out by the handlers almost marred the exercise.

Victims of flood disaster in parts of the state Niger state Gubernatorial Flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Honorable Umar Mohammed Bago has empowered 500 farmers across the 25 local government areas of Niger state with farm inputs, implements and cash.

Bago, who gave the number of beneficiaries as 25 persons from across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) said the donation is to encourage them to venture into agriculture, increase their productivity and be economically empowered for self sustenance.

Part of the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria, Niger state in particular today is youth restiveness, adding that the donation is also to encourage the youths to embrace farming because ‘not everyone can get government paid employment’.

“It has been like a ritual in the last seven years. We have consistently assisted farmers with inputs and cash to empower them. Although this time is different because it cuts across farmers from the 25 local government areas. We are also doing this to encourage the youths to embrace farming”.

While assuring that the beneficiaries who were also give N20, 000 cash that the gesture was not political, Umar Bago said they were selected as farmers and not brought to him by any politician and therefore cautioned against selling the inputs and implements given to them.

Also speaking, Niger state APC Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro commended Bago for the gesture which he said is double-edged; to enhance the economic capacity of beneficiaries and as well trickle down the ladder to improve agriculture production across the state.

“I am glad that he is doing this and we are all witnesses to it today. This is an indication that he will do more to enhance and improve on the economic wellbeing and stability of Niger state and the country at large after his election as Governor in 2023”.

Meanwhile, a mild drama played out at the Idris Legbo Kutigi international conference centre, mid way into the ceremony as some group of youths carrying placards emerged into the scene protested non-inclusion or being edged out by the handlers.

The group who claimed that the event was meant to empower Bago supporters during the APC primaries and not indeed farmers said the event was meant to ‘pay back’ supporters or delegates from across the 25 Local LGAs, but surprised that they were being edged out.

They were however quickly cornered by some ‘Bago boys’, who quickly cornered them before Bago himself could notice their presence and as well to avoid disruption of the presentation of the items and cash to beneficiaries.

Our correspondent gave the list of items donated by the APC governorship flag-bearer to include; 500 sprayers, 500 bags of rice and maize seedlings, 200 pumping machines, 400 sprayers and N10 million cash.