Nigeria 2023: Atiku Abubakar applauds Oke Umurhohwo’s ‘Atikowa Movement’

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), praised Mr. Oke Umurhohwo and his team over the weekend for initiating the Atikowa Movement and mobilizing grassroots support for their leader across the country.

Atiku made the compliment during a visit from the “Atikowa Movement,” whose Coordinator, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, and his team paid a courtesy call on PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in order to drum up support for the party’s candidacy among grassroots voters ahead of the 2023 general election.

While applauding the ‘Atikowa Movement’ over this initiative, Atiku said it is his quest to lead Nigeria to the promise land in 2023, noting that he is pleased to see young Nigerians taking a bold step to change the narratives, and for seeing him as the best choice that can lead the country to greatness.

Earlier, the Atikowa Movement led by Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, at the weekend after an elaborate meeting with the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Abuja after the formal unveiling of the Atiku/Okowa Movement, assured him of mobilizing grassroot voters.

The group has called on Nigerians to use their PVC to stop the APC directionless leadership, saying that the Atiku/Okowa partnership will offer great hope of turning around fortunes of Nigerians, and that only Atiku can do it.

“Atiku’s policy document was a profound statement that he is prepared to fix Nigeria, considering his choice of running-mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and this is why Atikowa Movement is taking steps to actualization this noble goal, and next few days, will commence an ambitious move to rally voters at the grassroots.

“Our goal is for Nigeria to have a president that can solve problems, treat all Nigerians equal, not someone motivated by ethnicity or religious belief in decision making. A president that will listen to Nigerians and not just to satisfy personal ambition and greed.”