Nigeria 2023: Ghana’s president disowns post asking Bola Tinubu to ‘give Peter Obi a chance’

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has disowned a Facebook post claiming he advised Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to give Peter Obi a chance.

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Akufo-Addo described as false and mischievous, the post regarding Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the Ghanaian leader, he did not author such a post and will never interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics.

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health’,” Akufo-Addo wrote.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it. I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so.

“Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

