The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Nigerians against divisive and diversionary antics inhibiting the healthy growth of the country.

The Chairman, Plateau Chapter, Chief Rufus Bature, gave the word of caution in his independence anniversary message signed by Mr Sylvanus Namang, the APC State Publicity Secretary, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

Bature said that the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence is a period for sober reflection on the country’s journey to nationhood.

The chairman stated that the Nigerian project is work in progress which all have a role to play in order to take the the nation to its desired destiny.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“No doubt, as is the case with all emerging democracies, there are bound to be challenges just we are presently facing.

“Nigerians must remain strong, resolute and hopeful instead of allowing the situation to overwhelm us.

“As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence, we should ensure that we do so devoid of rancour or bitterness which often tear us apart,” he added.

Bature, on behalf of APC family in Plateau, felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong, and his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on the occassion of the 62nd independence anniversary.

The chairman also felicitated with the Speaker and members of the Plateau House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, the civil society and all Nigerians