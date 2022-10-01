As the country marks its independence anniversary, the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “ensure free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections” next year.

The party said that “the commission must guarantee the sanctity of the ballot box as power resides in the people. The integrity of the elections is critical for the survival of the nation.”

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, lamented the dire condition of the country, noting that “today, the state of the nation is bad, terribly bad. No part of the country is safe. Nigeria has been in perpetual war. War against terrorism, insurgency, militancy, banditry, secession, kidnapping, corruption, marginalization, poverty and inept leadership.”

The statement also noted that it was “time to change the narrative and consolidate our democracy.”

This is as it explained that “the 2023 general election is another opportunity to build a new Nigeria which the New Nigeria People’s Party represents.”

The statement reads, “It was with justifiable pride that Nigeria gained Independence from British colonial masters on 1st October 1960. The nation moved with quiet dignity to her place on the world stage as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa.

“Our founding fathers, indeed Nigerians, had shared the vision and dream of a united, stable, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation. The country was respected and recognized as the giant of Africa. The oil boom of the 1970s brought enormous wealth to the nation. Naira had more value than the American dollar. Nigerians were proud of their nation.

“The tasks ahead are enormous and will require the political sagacity and tenacity of NNPP presidential candidate, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa to navigate the murky waters and rough terrains leading to our Promised Land. A new Nigeria is possible and realizable with NNPP.

“The party urges Nigerians to pray for the nation and also participate actively in the electoral process culminating in the emergence of new leaders that will pilot the affairs of the country in the next four years.

“NNPP calls on stakeholders to be vigilant and resist any attempt to undermine the will and mandate of the people. We must get it right this time and deepen our constitutional rule.

“After 62 years of Independence, Nigerians need and deserve the dividends of democracy, not carnage. The logo/symbol of NNPP of a basket full of farm produce is a reflection of abundance accruing to citizens if the party is voted into office in 2023.

“Join us to make it happen. It is a new dawn for Nigeria.”