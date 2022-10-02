Nigerian actress Rahama Sadau distances self from Tinubu’s campaign team

Nigerian actress Rahama Sadau has distanced herself from the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team.

The actress’s name was listed in the Creative and Entertainment Category of the team alongside other Nollywood actors.

In a disclaimer on her Twitter handle, Sadau stated that she has no idea how her name ended up on the list.

The actress said that she is not associated with the campaign saying, “This is a big fat lie. I am not aware of this. I don’t know how my name made it to this list, not in any way associated with this.”

The team list which was released on Saturday contained names of 944 women and wives of prominent APC politicians, including First Lady Aisha Buhari, Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima, and others.