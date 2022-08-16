Nigerians asked to intensify prayers for 2023 elections

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, Nigerians have been admonished to go back to God in prayers to elect leaders with the capacity and integrity that will take the country to the promised land.

The newly turbaned Chief Imam of Ette Communities in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Alhaji Muhammad A. Wandana stated this during his turbanning ceremony held on Sunday at Ette village.

The cleric charged Nigerians to work assiduously to enthrone leaderships with the needed capacity, wisdom and integrity that would move the country out of her current challenges.

He said the art of nation’s building is for every member of the political community, saying the time to blame is over, hence, all hands must be on deck to elect leaders that would rule with the fear of God.

He called on the Muslim community in the area to join hands with him to effectively propagate the message of Islam for the salvation of mankind.

Speaking from the sidelines, a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Musa Ahmodu, encourage the new Imam to be guided by the injunction of the Almighty Allah to dispense justice to all without fear or favour.

He charges the new Imam, Alhaji Muhammad Wandana to preach the truth, stand with the truth and be just and fair to the people.

”I know the new Imam very well. He has done a lot for Islam and he deserves the honour done to him today. He has been standing for the growth of Islam.

”I encourage him to continue with the good works. This assignment comes with responsibility, hence, he is no longer Wandana for himself, but Wandana for all. He should preach the truth, stand with the truth and be fair to everyone. I urge him to continue in the propagation of Islam and call for prayers to enable him succeed in his assignment” He prayed.

In their separate remarks, the Ohimege Igu Kotonkarfe, HRM Abdulrazag Isah Koto and the Chairman JNI in Kogi Ambassador Abdullahi Bello urge him to continue in the part of honour and to dispense justice with fear of the Almighty Allah.

Dignitaries that graced the turbanning ceremony include Chief Imams from across the state, HRM Ohimege Igu Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah Koto, President of JNI Ambassador Abdullahi Bello, Member House of Representatives, Lokoja/Kogi federal Constituency, Barrister Shaba Ibrahim, and host of others.