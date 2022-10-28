Nnamdi Kanu: Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t respect Igbo – Ikenga Ugochinyere

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Friday, came down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari, following the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, despite three different court orders.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had freed Kanu of the terrorism charges filed against him and ordered his release.

A Federal High Court, Umuahia, also ordered Kanu’s release and ordered the Federal Government to return him to Kenya where he was illegally extradited.

A High Court in Abia State had also given a judgment in favour of the IPOB leader.

Ugochinyere who is the Spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties in a statement, said Kanu’s continued detention despite the court judgments showed that the government did not have respect for the rule of law.

He added that the development was a proof that President Buhari did not have regards for the Igbo people.

According to him, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress at all levels would suffer for Buhari’s disdain towards Igbo, Ideato and Imo people.

The statement read, “I have observed with dismay the continued detention of Kanu by the Federal Government despite three recent court judgments in his favour.

“This total disregard for court judgments by this administration has shown that the APC government does not have an iota of respect for the judiciary.

“Not only that, this development is also an indication that President Buhari is calling Igbos fools.

“It is surprising that the President can be sanctioning this reckless and illegal action of his men and agencies despite saying it openly many times that only the court will determine Kanu’s fate.

“This government’s action is an affront to Igbos, especially our traditional and religious leaders who have approached Buhari on Kanu’s issue many times, with him insisting that the court will be allowed to handle the case.

“This hate and disrespect for the Igbos by the President and his government should not be allowed to continue without the Igbos replying in a manner that will show their annoyance.

“I therefore call on all Igbos to reply Buhari in the same coin by rejecting all APC candidates at all levels at the poll.

“Igbos should give zero vote to all APC candidates from top to bottom to display their grievances against the government.

“A government that does not respect the Igbos and their leaders should not be rewarded with votes.”