NNPP chieftains: We’ll not move to PDP with Ibrahim Shekarau

Over 40 political bigwigs, who joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party with former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shakarau, have resolved to remain in it.

They have also reiterated their loyalty to the party and pledged to work toward its victory in the 2023 General Elections.

The NNPP bigwigs announced their stand in a communique issued at the end of their meeting, which was read by Haruna Isa-Dederi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Isa-Dederi, the member representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency, said that they resolved to remain in the party to exercise their civic rights as enshrined in the constitution.

He said: “We jointly and individually remained members of the Kano NNPP, with an unshaken loyalty and determination to carry the party to success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We shall continue to make sacrifices to our great party to further strengthen its support base.

“We urge all our supporters to equally continue to cooperate with us so that we can be able to take the party to victory.

“We joined the NNPP because of the conviction about the party’s manifesto and principles.

“It is determined to address the problems facing the country if given the mandate.”

He, therefore, urged their supporters to remain calm and be law abiding, assuring that they would never let them down politically.

Newsmen report that the NNPP governorship candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf; deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam; and Kano South Senatorial District candidate, Alhaji Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila, were among those who attended the meeting.

Others were the member representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency, Kabiru Alhassan-Rurum; former Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Ali Haruna-Makoda; and ex-Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Alhaji Nura Muhammad-Dankadai, among others.

NAN also recalls that Shekarau was received into the fold of the PDP at a ceremony on Monday in Kano.