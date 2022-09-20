NNPP: We’ll retire cabal, rescue Nigeria from political life-support

Disturbed by the spate of insecurity and economic woes facing the nation, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has said it is charting the course to sweep away the political parties that put Nigeria in life-support and retire the cabal that allegedly held the nation captive for its personal aggrandisement.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, stated this during a nationwide two-day social media training for NNPP officials with the theme, ‘Approaching 2023 General Elections with Social Media as a Tool for Mobilisation’ organized in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the party would stop at nothing including the deployment of social media as an effective means to open up the democratic space and redefine the nation’s political direction in 2023.

Major described the deficit created by lack of a strong will by the country’s leadership to strengthen the values of democracy as one of the major crisis confronting the nation.

He said, “The mistake of voting into power the outgoing All Progressives Congress in 2015 and repeating same mistake in 2019 is what put Nigeria in political life-support which our great Party, NNPP is strongly determined to rescue and give a new lease of life to our impoverished, oppressed and subdued people.

“NNPP voice must be heard and resonate across the nation with its message of hope for a new Nigeria that has a future for all Nigerians. We see light at the end of the tunnel. We see a glorious future for our nation.

“We see a new Nigeria citizens will be proud of as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa. We see hope for the hopeless, help for the helpless, unity in diversity, prosperity for the impoverished, freedom for the oppressed and captives, voice for the voiceless and goodwill to citizens of the world.”

He explained that the training would afford various NNPP spokespersons and social media influencers to interact and brainstorm on the way forward.

Speaking also, the Presidential Candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he is more academically qualified than other candidates contesting the 2023 poll.

Kwankwaso, who was represented by party’s Kano North senatorial district candidate, Abdullahi Bichi, criticized some of the presidential candidates for having questionable academic backgrounds, noting that “one of the candidates has a suspicious primary school certificate. One of the candidates has a suspicious secondary school certificate.

“Kwankwaso’s education is verifiable. He is the most educationally qualified among every candidate contesting for President.”

The former Kano State governor also lampooned the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for setting up universities for profit reasons.

“When Kwankwaso was governor of Kano he set up universities where both the children of the rich and the poor attended school without paying.

“Today you can hardly take a flight in Nigeria without finding a beneficiary of Kwankwaso’s contributions in the Kano State education system working as a flight attendant, or as something else there.”

National Chairman of the NNPP, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, urged the participants to blow the party’s trumpet loud enough so that others can hear and see it.

He, however, warned them against going foul of existing cyber laws, adding that participants must follow due process.

Alkali further maintained that NNPP’s cyber warriors must also use other media to reach out to voters as “the vast majority of Nigerians don’t depend on the social media for news.

“In most parts of the north people depend on their transistor radios for news. So, we must also be able to reach those who’re not on social media,” he said.