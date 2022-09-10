NNPP sues INEC, seeks disqualification of Kaduna APC candidates

The Kaduna State chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court sitting in the state capital, seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress candidates for governorship and state assembly seats over what it terms as illegal list produced by the commission.

In a suit filed at the court presided over by Justice Hadiza Shangai, the NNPP alleged that the candidates’ list published by INEC on July 22, for the 2023 general elections, did not emerge through a legal process or due process as prescribed by the Electoral Act and other extant laws.

The party, therefore, asked the court to compel INEC to do the right thing by removing the candidates of the APC from the list of eligible candidates for the next year’s elections in Kaduna.

The NNPP Lead counsel, Wole Agunbiade (SAN), told the court that he is yet to be served by INEC.

On his part, APC Lead Counsel, Sule Shuaibu, said he was served, adding however, that he needed more time to process all the documents and thereafter appealed for time to file his motions.

In her submission, Counsel for INEC, Halima Gachi, told the court that she is not certain that all the parties were served, explaining that she took over the case from her colleague in the office.

The case which was adjourned to September 15 for hearing.