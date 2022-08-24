Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo joins Labour Party

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo, who caught the headlines when he dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, has joined Labour Party.

He announced his membership of Labour Party on his Instagram feed, on Wednesday, while sharing pictures of himself with Labour Party executives in Abuja.

‘’It was an honour and a privilege to be welcomed into the Labour Party on the 23rd of August, 2022, at the Supreme God House, Apo, Abuja, by the entire executive of the FCT Labour Party, led by its Chairman, Comrade Peter Diugwu, representing the National Executive of the Party.

“I feel loved and cherished by the visit of these distinguished officials of this people-centric party to our chambers which culminated in my officially joining the Labour Party as a member.

‘’This will enable me assist in my own humble way to the enthronement of His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 for the good governance of our dear country which is so blessed by God but has been so battered by bad leaders.

“I thank the Dynamics Ambassadors for Peter Obi (DAPO), which I am its National Spokesperson, for facilitating this my membership of the Labour Party for the enthronement of good governance in Nigeria. I enjoin all citizens of Nigerians to join in this divine mandate of Peter Obi come 2023,” he wrote.