Northern elders urge Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul security architecture

Some northern elders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The elders, under the aegis of Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPP), said they were concerned about the state of insecurity across the nation.

The elders noted that they were highly disturbed that Buhari had not taken proactive steps to end the situation other than holding endless meetings with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr Zana Goni, the northern elders said: “Insecurity in Nigeria has become a source of concern both to Nigerians and the international community. On a regular basis, several civilians and soldiers are killed by men of the underworld.

“Some Nigerians in the North are fleeing to neighbouring countries to seek refuge. Soldiers who are supposed to be at the war front are resigning over lack of motivation from the service chiefs. In addition, there is a limited supply of weapons and ammunition.

“At the last count, over 5000 lives have been lost in the last five years and the number keeps increasing by the day with no solution in sight.”

Noting also that “churches, mosques, residential buildings, schools and farmlands are not safe as they are regularly invaded by terrorists”, the northern elders regretted that in spite of the development, Buhari has continued to hesitate in hackneying to calls by experts and majority of Nigerians that the security architecture be overhauled completely.

The elders urged Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the service chiefs and holistically restructure the nation’s entire security architecture.

They said unless such a step was taken by the president urgently, the nation’s worsening security challenges may not abate soon.

The statement added: “Nigerians in 2015 and 2019 voted President Buhari to power in anticipation that as a former military head of state and a retired General, he was the right person to deal decisively with all forms of threats to security of the people.

“But over seven years down the line, rather than abate, insecurity has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history has never witnessed.

“In the wake of these atrocities, Nigerians of all walks of life have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser,NSA, and the Service Chiefs for non-performance.

“The calls became more strident in the last one month following heightened security situations across the country. Even the National Assembly is not left out having called for overhaul the security architecture and the sack of security chiefs.

“Surprisingly, President Buhari is yet to take action on useful advice by well-meaning Nigerians and instead, engaging in endless meaningless meetings with the security chiefs in Aso Rock. We can’t continue like this as if the collapse of the country does not mean anything to us.

“While we recognise President Buhari’s prerogative to appoint, sack or replace service chiefs, at the same time, he swore an oath to protect the lives and property of every Nigerian citizen.”