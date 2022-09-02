NSCDC denies alleged interference with AMAC election result

The alleged tampering with the results of the chairmanship election for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on February 12, 2022, has been denied by the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Dr. Peter Maigari.

Maigari observed that the Nigeria Police is the leading agency in terms of election security.

The rebuttal came in response to allegations that Samuel Balogun, a member of the NSCDC, was one of the security personnel suspected of being involved in the purported production of election results that were different from those of INEC, which the tribunal had relied upon in rendering its decision.

It would be recalled that the FCT Election Tribunal recently entered judgement against the incumbent AMAC chairman, Christopher Zakka, in favour of the AMAC chairmanship candidate, Murtala Usman Karshi, in the FCT area council chairmanship election.

The FCT-NSCDC boss, who spoke on Thursday during a courtesy call on the AMAC Chairman, said the corps was not involved in the electoral process and tribunal procedure.

According to him: “So, as far as election issues are concerned, I cannot prosecute electoral issues except the police. The Civil Defender who spoke there, is on his own, and I’m sure the Commandant General is not aware of this, so I will address the issue with the Commandant General. It is not in our character to malign, what we do is the correct thing.”