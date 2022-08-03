Ex-NUT scribe: 2023 election will reorder Nigeria in right direction

Former Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State chapter, Mr. Moni Modesty Itua, on Tuesday declared that the 2023 presidential election would reorder Nigeria in its right direction with the right person at the helm of affairs of the country.

Itua disclosed this while receiving the man of the year’s Award Honour and Integrity conferred on him by BA Global in Benin City.

He said the country’s resources have been poorly managed by those whom we have collectively entrusted with our mandates and that today, it is now known to be the poverty capital of the world.

“Yes, it is obvious, the ominous sign of danger hanging around all of us is showing everywhere, we are now becoming a pariah nation.

Nigeria is a country everybody is running from, the capital city of poverty in the entire world.

“We have been told that our borrowing has outlived our assets and that we are going to be living on borrowed robes now and then.

Our politicians have begun to perambulate the nooks and crannies of this nation thinking it is going to be business as usual. ”

The real people of Nigeria, in 2023, February, will speak and are going to speak loudly and clearly that the era of business as usual will be gone forever in Nigeria.