Politics

Nyesom Wike: Bola Tinubu offered me senatorial ticket if I join APC

September 23, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
The Ebonyi State Chapter of the APC has slammed the comments of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr David Umahi, on the Abuja high court judgement that sacked him as an insult to the nation’s judiciary.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, revealed that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, wooed him to join the ruling party with a senatorial ticket.

He said the former Lagos State governor offered him the ticket after the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, failed to fulfill his promise after he emerged as the PDP’s presidential flagbearer.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He, however, said he turned down the offer and insisted that he would remain in the main opposition party despite his grievances, adding that he never contested the primary to settle for a vice-presidential or senatorial ticket.

Read Also:  Esther Ajayi: We need prayers to get good leaders in 2023

“I didn’t contest so I can become a vice presidential candidate, I am not like others who were not serious and bought senatorial form alongside presidential form and that’s why when Tinubu offered me senate slot, I didn’t go for it,’’ Wike said during an ongoing media parly in Port Harcourt.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories