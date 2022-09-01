Nyesom Wike: We brought Iyorchia Ayu from the gutters, made him PDP national chairman

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the statement made by the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who described the party members calling for resignation as ‘children’.

Wike while speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of the internal road in Omerelu community in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, expressed that Ayu doesn’t want the party to win the election, and he and some party members will help him achieve that goal.

He said “Doctor Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.

“Now we have seen that you don’t want the party to win election, we will help you.

“These children you said we are, that brought you from nothing.

“Ayu, you said you founded this party, but you left the party in 2007. You founded a company, you left the company, people stood and brought out the company to what it is today, you have no moral right to still come and claim that you founded that company, you left with your shares.

“You want to show integrity, you want to show a party to Nigeria that we want to take over, you must convince Nigerians that we have the integrity.

“You are the driver that will drive the vehicle to convey us to go our destination. That is the victory we are looking for.

“If the driver has no integrity and cannot show honesty, how do you convince Nigerians?

“If you tell Nigerians something and cannot do it, is it when you enter into power that you will do it?

“Nigerians have seen how ungrateful some of you can be, and that’s why Nigerians also want to be careful, if we give these people power, are you sure they will also be grateful to Nigerians”.