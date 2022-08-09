Nyesom Wike: Anybody who despises Rivers will pay for it

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that anybody who despises the political capability of the state would be met with the same treatment.

Wike made the declaration at the inauguration of the Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterlines junction) Flyover that was performed by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Rivers governor explained that the dynamics of contemporary politics had made it unpopular to just give votes away without the assurance of derivable benefit for the people.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to the governor and sent to newsmen.

“If you say Rivers State does not matter, Rivers State will tell you that you don’t matter at the appropriate time.

“If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you. Nobody will use our votes for nothing. Our votes will matter and Rivers State must benefit from anybody that we are going to support.

“Politics now is no longer just voting for somebody; it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers State.”

He pointed to how difficult it would be for any conspirators to upset the voting pattern of Rivers State and support for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike reiterated that those who looted the treasury of the state would not be supported to become governor of the state.

“My guest from Lagos State let nobody tell you the story that anybody will come here to win as governor of Rivers State. It will not happen.

“Those who looted the treasury of the state will not come here to be governor of Rivers State and I have challenged them.

“I am fully in charge. I am not the kind of governor people will go to Abuja and hold meetings against. I am fully in charge here.”

Governor Wike also berated Mr. Yemi Adebowale over his ThisDay publication in which he peddled misinformation in his ‘RingTrue’ column article titled, ‘Wike, a Governor Possessed By Spirit of Flyovers’.

The governor noted what he called the obvious unhappy mindset of the writer for his dislikes for development and hatred for Rivers people who he also noted were happy with the ongoing development strides of his administration.

“First of all, let me state, if there is one state that pays salary regularly, it is Rivers State. Let me also state, every month we pay pensioners. Let me also state since we have been paying gratuity, have you been hearing anybody talking on radio?