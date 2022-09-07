Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described his detractors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 419 (wuruwuru) people, saying judgement day will soon meet them.

Wike spoke on Wednesday when he led his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the Faculty of Social Sciences, Campus of the Rivers State University and to commission the construction of staff quarters for the faculty sited in Emohua Local Government Area.

The Governor alleged his enemies were after his life for advocating the fair distribution of positions in the party.

The Rivers strongman said PDP must as a matter of urgency do the right thing or wait to account for its wrong decisions later.

Wike, whose band was drawn to a song highlighting the principle of fairness, insisted that nobody could manipulate him.

He said some governorship candidates of the party were only bearing the names to collect money wondering why the party wanted them to deal with such characters.

The Governor said: “That is what I have been saying but they said they would kill me. As I gave to Etche, I have given it to Emohua and tomorrow we are going to Ahoada. That is the principle of that music. That is what I am telling them.

“You can’t take everything. If you take everything it will purge you. Better do the right things now. Don’t think you can muscle me. You cant manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, the time is coming when you will account for it. You have reminded me about these wuruwuru people there.

“The only states you can see commissioning something or flagging off are those states according to them that the boys are in charge. Those who have interest and mean well for the PDP.

“At the end of the day if any PDP state is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because the APC is not doing well. That is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party because we have what to use to campaign and not to abuse people on the pages of newspapers or go to television to bring people who have some mental problems to defend something that you cannot defend.

“Those of them who cannot look at us in our faces, you can see people who say they want to run for governorship but they know they are not running for governorship, they just come and collect money and go. Such characters are the characters you want us to deal with.

“We will mention their names very soon when the time comes. People who are not sincere, 419 in their DNA and they think they are smart. No. The judgement time has come and you will tell the people who you are”.

He said his administration decided to establish satellite campuses to diversify the university and take development to the benefitting areas.

The Governor faulted the common practice by some of his colleagues to set up universities, especially in their home towns without the requisite resources to fund them adding that satellite campuses would also create similar access to education.

Makinde, who inaugurated and commissioned the projects, described Wike as fellow PDP children to the amusement of the crowd.

Makinde, whose wife hails from Buguma in Rivers State, commended Wike for changing the landscape of the area.

The Oyo Governor, who rechristened Wike, Mr. Quality Project, said the multi-campus structure introduced by him for the Rivers State University and backed with quality infrastructures was commendable.

He said: “If children are doing all of these, I think what Nigeria needs are children. So, my brother can be rest assured that Nigeria appreciates him even the fight that we lost, we did not lose with our heads bowed.

“We lost knowing that we stood for the truth and we stood for what is good for this country. Aluta continua. We will continue to fight for our space within the PDP and we will continue to ensure that what is right for our people is giving to our people”.