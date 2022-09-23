Nyesom Wike: Iyorchia Ayu manipulated PDP presidential primary

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, opened up on events that led to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate during the PDP primaries.

He said if not for the love he and others in his camp had for the main opposition party, they could have prevented the PDP convention from holding.

Wike, who revealed this in an ongoing media parley, alleged that the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, played a vital role that was detrimental to other aspirants in the emergence of Atiku as PDP flagbearer.

The governor alleged that Ayu called several presidential aspirants to step down for the former vice president during the convention.

“He was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

“He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge,” Wike said.