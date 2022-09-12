Nyesom Wike meets Hamza Al-Mustapha in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has held a private meeting with the Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha, at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Al-Mustapha was a Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha who ruled as Military Head of State between 1993 and 1998.

Like in many of the recent visits by presidential candidates to Wike, the agenda for the governor’s meeting with Al-Mustapha and his team was not revealed as of press time.

None of them equally spoke to journalists after the session.

The visit is, however, believed to be a continuation of consultations ahead of next year’s general elections which many expect should transcend party lines.

The private residence of Governor Wike has been home to many high profile politicians in recent times, especially after the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, which has continued to generate reactions.

Wike, an aspirant in the primary and his supporters within the party, some of whom are governors, have since after the election which was won by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in May, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu who is also from the northern region as Atiku.

Wike and his allies want Ayu to step down for a southern candidate to balance the lopsidedness in the party’s leadership positions.

Amid the lingering crisis, Governor Wike had been meeting with different politicians at home and abroad.

Some of his guests include the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu. He was also reported to have met with Atiku in London.

Wike had also held meetings with former president Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as former APC presidential aspirant and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and APC Governors.

The Rivers State governor had said that he will continue with the consultations because they are in the interest of Nigerians.