Nyesom Wike: PDP must respect me, other party members

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must respect him and other party members in his camp as they are the ones campaigning for the party.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking at the commissioning of the Emohua campus of the Rivers state university, expressing that he and the other governors in his camp have what to use for the campaign in order to for the party to come out victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The governor said, “The only states you can see commissioning or flag off of projects are those states according to them that the children are in charge.

“If a PDP state is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well.

“That’s why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party because we have what we can use to campaign.

“It’s not to abuse people on the pages of a newspaper or go on television and bring people who have some mental problems to defend something they cannot defend”.