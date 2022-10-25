Nyesom Wike submits 18 commissioner-nominees to assembly

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has submitted 18 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
A statement signed by the Clerk, Stanford Oba, invited the beneficiaries to appear before the house on October 25 (today) for screening.
Those named in the list are Prof. Princewill Chike, Jacobson Nbina, Mr. Ndubuisi Okere, Mrs. Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Mrs. Tonye Oniyinde Briggs, Mr. Ben Daminabo, Mr. Chris Finebone, Austin Ben Chioma and Mr. Uchechukwu Nwafor.
Others are Dr. Fred Barivule Kpakol, Emenike Eke, Mr. Prince Ohia, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, Mr. Ezekiel Agri, Mrs. Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Herbert Horsfall and Emeka Onowu.
The nominees were asked to submit 35 sets of their credentials to the office of the clerk and come along with original copies, including tax clearance certificate, for the screening.
