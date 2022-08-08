Nyesom Wike: We will teach those underrating Rivers lesson with our votes

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed that anybody undervaluing the political capability of his State will be taught a painful lesson in 2023.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterlines junction) flyover that was performed by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Governor explained that the dynamics of contemporary politics had made it unpopular to just gift votes away without the assurance of derivable benefit for the people.

Wike said: “If you say Rivers State does not matter, Rivers State will tell you that you don’t also matter at the appropriate time. If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you.

“Nobody will use our votes for nothing. Our votes will matter and Rivers State must benefit from anybody that we are going to support.

“Politics now is no longer just vote for somebody, it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers State.”

Wike said it would be difficult for any conspirator to upset the voting pattern of Rivers State and support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor insisted that those who looted the treasury of the state would not be supported to become governor of Rivers State.

He said: “My guest from Lagos State, let nobody tell you story that anybody will come here to win as governor of Rivers State. It will not happen.

“Those who looted the treasury of the State will not come here to be governor of Rivers State and I have challenged them.

“I am fully in charge. I am not that kind of governor people will go to Abuja and hold meetings against. I am fully in charge here.”

Wike also challenged those envious of his developmental strides to show their capacities by executing projects and inviting renown persons to inaugurate them.

He explained the invitation of the Lagos Governor was not the first time persons of other political parties were urged to inaugurate projects in Rivers State.

Sanwo-Olu, who inaugurated the Orochiri-Worokwu (Waterlines) Flyover, commended Wike for his strong commitment to the delivery of physical infrastructure in Rivers State.

He said: “I would like to specially commend my brother, Governor Wike, for his strong commitment to the delivery of physical infrastructure in Rivers State, a commitment that has been recognized by all and sundry, and which has earned him the appellation of ‘Mr. Projects’ within and outside Rivers State.”

Sanwo-Olu said though he and Wike belonged to different political persuasions, the invitation extended to him sent a very strong message that political leaders could come together across political and ideological divides, for the good of the people.