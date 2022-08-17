Nyesom Wike: Voters will decide Atiku Abubakar’s fate, not rumour mongers

As the battle for the 2023 presidential election draws closer, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the victory of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be determined by the electorate and not rumour mongers.

Governor Wike stated this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the new Government VIP Lounge at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Governor described the support of some politicians to Atiku in the forthcoming presidential elections as inconsequential if they are not working to mobilise grassroots voters in order to secure victory for the party.

Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri said it was unfortunate that some politicians based in Abuja derived pleasure in insinuating something against him to curry favour from the PDP presidential candidate.

He said, “We are busy campaigning with our projects on how our party will win election in the state. Other people are busy in Abuja carrying rumours and gossip. We are busy here (in Rivers) on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll start Monday again, flagging off projects, and commissioning projects that will sell our party.

“Every day in the newspapers, Wike did this, Wike did that, then they will call the candidate. You see what I said about Wike today. Rent seekers. No job. Instead of you doing something that will make your party win the 2023 elections, you’re only busy every day (saying) Wike said this. Where you heard from Wike I do not know. Maybe in your dream.

“You want to support the candidate, you’re not at home, you’re in Abuja. Come home and campaign and work for the party. Stop this Abuja politics of carrying rumours to the candidate.”

Speaking further, he said, any party that wants to win elections “cannot be on their own be causing a problem for themselves.”

Wike said his administration had continued to inaugurate projects that serve as evidence of fulfilled electoral promises.

“We have said that whatever promise we have made, we are going to fulfil them before we leave office on May 29th, 2023.

“And let me say, only one person can be a minister from the state. I would not be a minister. I am not a liability. Rivers State is an asset. If you don’t want to win the election, it is your business.

“I am not running for election. He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches. So, allow Rivers State to continue to do what they are doing by using our projects to campaign to our people.”

Governor Wike explained that though the Port Harcourt International Airport is owned by the federal government, his administration decided to buy the VIP lounge in order to offer Rivers people the best.

He said the state government would maintain the building so that it can serve the people for a long time.