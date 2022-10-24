Nyesom Wike: Why PDP campaign posters in Rivers don’t have Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu’s photos

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, explained the photos of Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; as well as PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu have been missing from PDP campaign materials in the state because they didn’t approach him (Wike) for any campaign.

The governor, who spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, the state capital, claimed Atiku selected “enemies” of Rivers into his campaign council for the 2023 general elections.

He also claimed that Atiku did not consult him before he picked members of his campaign council from Rivers.

“Some people have asked me why is it that they don’t see the presidential candidate picture (and) the party chairman’s? I said what are you talking about? The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of presidential council without a whole governor of a state having a contribution,” he said.

“The presidential candidate entered Rivers State picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor. So, they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state without the contributions of us,” the governor added.

Wike has been having a running battle with Atiku and Ayu for months, insisting that northerners cannot occupy both positions. The governor and his allies have not attended any of Atiku’s rallies since the official commencement of campaigns on September 28, 2022.