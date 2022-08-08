Ogun 2023: Adebayo Shittu raps Ibikunle Amosun over face off with Dapo Abiodun

The former Minister of Communication and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Shittu, has knocked Senator Ibukunle Amosun over face off with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and calls on the party leadership to do something about the action of the former governor.

Shittu on Arise TV on Monday said that he was disappointed at the former governor who, according to him, from his body language and statements was trying to play god.”

He said, “I am disappointed because he is a practicing Muslim. Every practicing Muslim should understand that god is supreme and is only one. How can somebody who was in office when an election was held, lost out, and turned to claim the election was rigged?”

“Against the party interest, he sponsored a candidate on the platform of another party and he was so shameful to claim that the election was rigged. He didn’t go to court; he didn’t go to the election tribunal, so he didn’t do the needful. He was supposed to assert his right if he had one, instead of making braggadocio. I don’t think it is in the interest of the party, and I don’t think it is in his own interest.”

He maintained that Amosun making that claim, makes him a laughing stock, pointing out that for somebody who worked in contravention in the interest of the party to have the audacity to come out now and say that the election was rigged in favour of a somebody who was not in office during that election.

“He should bury his face in shame. It is most unfortunate and I think the party should do something about it,” he added.

On the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, he said, “Shettima was not picked as a running mate because he is a Muslim. He was nominated because he came from another region. It will be stupid of anybody who is a candidate, not to do his work if he wants to win an election.”

“Tinubu is not contesting the election for the fun of it. He is an experienced politician; it is his duty which he has done by ensuring that he gets the best running mate who can give him the best votes from his zone.”

“We just know that Tinubu who is a Muslim just happens to be a Muslim. All that is important is that he is a Yoruba man from the South-West pairing with somebody from the North-East another extreme of this country”, he said.