Ogun 2023: APC women’s group seeks support for Dapo Abiodun’s re-election bid

In order to continue enjoying the benefits of democracy, the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Professional Women Council has urged the electorate to vote for Prince Dapo Abiodun in his re-election bid.

Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, National Coordinator of the Council, highlighted some of the achievements of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, including the empowerment programme for youths in agriculture under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme and the recruitment of 5,000 teachers through the Ogunteach scheme, during a meeting with women professionals in politics today (Sunday) in Abeokuta.

Mrs. Soyombo mentioned that construction and rehabilitation of roads in major towns and cities in the State, rehabilitation of health care centres, to cater for the health needs of the people, quick response to COVID-19 outbreak and rehabilitation of about 956 classrooms across all the local government areas of the State, are notable achievements of the present administration in the State.

The National Coordinator enjoined women in different profession to stop the habits of staying at home during the election, but get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), come out en-mass and vote for credible candidates, like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun State Governor in the coming 2023 general election.