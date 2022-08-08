Ogun 2023: Awujale, other Ijebu Obas endorse Dapo Abiodun for second term

Royal fathers in Ijebuland on Monday unanimously endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office.

Leading other monarchs, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona said: “You have worked assiduously these past three years and three months and you have justified why you deserve a second term in office”.

Oba Adetona spoke through his representative, the Dagburewa of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya at the commissioning of Igan Road at Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. 2023 is sure and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you”, he assured the governor.

Also endorsing the governor for another term, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye said though he’s not a politician the people of the great town “have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone else. You have restored confidence in government and for keeping the promises made to us during the electioneering campaign”, he stated.

He used the opportunity to appreciate the governor for embarking on reconstruction work on the road linkng the University town to other Ijebu and Remo towns and villages.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo restated the stance of other monarchs in Ijebuland, stressing that: “In the short period i have been an Oba, you have changed my perception about politicians as liars.

“Your words have been your bond. I can see development you’ve brought into our towns. We love you and our people have told me the year (2023) is yours without equivocation”.

The monarchs were backed by students and community leaders who urged the governor not to rest on his oars to ensure sustenance of the momentum beyond the elections.