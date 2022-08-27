Ogun 2023: Court dismisses suit against Dapo Abiodun’s candidacy

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta has dismissed a suit by a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, challenging the emergence of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

According to a statement by the state’s ministry of information, the matter came up on August 24, 2022, for a hearing of the preliminary objections and the originating summons.

The plaintiff was represented by Mr. Wale Taiwo, SAN, and Professor Yemi Oke.

The first defendant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was represented by Damilola Akinduro, while Kehinde Ogunwumiju SAN and Tunde Ahmed Adejumo represented the APC as the second defendant, and Professor Taiwo Osipitan represented Prince Dapo Abiodun.

When the matter was called, counsel to the Plaintiff informed the Court that they had filed a motion for discontinuance of the suit as the applicant, Otegbeye, intended to pursue his remedy elsewhere.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju SAN informed the Court that the defendants were not opposed to the motion for discontinuance of the suit. He however urged the Court to dismiss the suit and award cost to the defendants rather than striking out the matter.

The court agreed with the Counsel and dismissed the suit. It awarded a cost of N100, 000 against the plaintiff.