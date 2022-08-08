Ogun 2023: Isaac Kekemeke begs Ibikunle Amosun, Dapo Abiodun to halt brickbat

The Southwest zonal executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begged Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor Senator Ibikunle Amosun to stop hot exchange of words.

It said the Southwest zone could not afford any form of dispute to fester at a time all hands should be on deck to secure resounding electoral victory for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and all other candidates of the party in the zone in 2023.

National Vice-Chairman Southwest of the APC, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, in a statement in Akure, said misunderstandings and quarrels were an essentially inevitable part of life and human organisations.

Kekemeke stated that the party in the zone has initiated actions to ensure that ‘this family misunderstanding and others elsewhere in the Southwest are amicably resolved.’

According to him: “I appeal to their Excellencies: Governor Abiodun and Senator Amosun to in the name of God and in the interest of the party in the zone sheath their swords and direct their supporters to cease henceforth from making public statements that will further divide the party in Ogun state and in the zone.

“I urge all party faithful in the state to remain steadfast, rest assured that, our party will emerge stronger and better.”