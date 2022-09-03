Ogun PRP candidate David Bamgbose passes on

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in the 2023 general election, Prof. David Olufemi Bamgbos, is dead.

Newsmen reliably gathered that the 54-year-old philanthropist and Professor of Education died on Friday at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta where he was admitted to after a brief illness, six days after securing the party governorship ticket.

It was gathered that the late Bamgbose had on Thursday, complained of an unabating tiredness which compelled his relatives to rush him to a private hospital at the Federal Housing Estate, Olomore area of Abeokuta, from where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Conforming the incident, the deceased’s Personal Assistant and an Assistant Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Oduntan Olayemi, said the late politician was later admitted at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta, where he was administered with oxygen till Friday where he later died.

Olayeni said, “he complained of tiredness on Thursday and we decided to take him to a hospital around Olomore. We were referred to FMC for further checks”.

“We opted for Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted at the emergency ward where he was administer oxygen till Friday, when he died “.

“When I got back to the hospital yesterday morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavily. I was at where I went to get him some prescribed medication when he has passed on”.

Bamgbose, whorecently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 in the State, before he later emerged as the PRP governorship candidate for the 2023 election, at the party’s primary held last Saturday at the State Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Irohin, Abeokuta.

The late Professor of European America University, who until his death, was the Minister – In – Charge of Peace and Love Church of God, Ogbe area of Abeokuta is survived by wife, Mrs. Mary Bamgbose and six children.

Reacting to Bamgbose’s death, the Chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party, Olaposi Oginni has described his death as shock.

Oginni, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, condole with the family of Bamgbose and members of his party.

He said, “I received the death of the gubernatorial candidate of PRP Ogun State with rude shock.

“I hereby send my condolences to Prof Bamgbose’s family and the entire PRP members in Ogun State.

“I pray God will give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”, Oginni prayed