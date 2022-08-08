Ohanaeze alleges plots to discredit South-East presidential candidates with complicity in insecurity

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm that some politicians are raising spurious plots to discredit presidential candidates from the South East Zone of Nigeria.

The group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to condemn the killing of Christians in some parts of Northern states.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu in Abakaliki, the Igbo group claimed the burden and responsibilities on behalf of the political, community, and religious leaders of southeast extraction, to denounce the slayings of Northerners and Southerners and Easterners, who were casualties of the carnages.

According to the statement, Ndigbo would continue to work in partnership with the South-East Governors to ensure that normalcy returns to the South-East.

It, however, compelled the Federal Government to first remove the pieces of dust in her eyes before helping Ndigbo to remove the log of woods in its eyes”.

The statement read in part” APC-led Federal Government has been reluctant to rescue her abducted citizens who are currently in the hands of terrorists for only a crime they committed by using the Abuja/ Kaduna Passengers Train.

“We are stunned over the blackmail from ACF and NEF against the South-East Politicians over the killing of Northerners in the south-east when the Northern Political leadership and cultural organizations always turn blind eyes to the kidnapping and massacres of Christians mainly southerners across the North.

“Especially in Kaduna, it’s on record that since the inception of President Buhari’s Administration in 2015, Igbos have felt the worst hits of the Boko Haram and bandits activities in the North and over 2,355 Igbos had sacrificed their lives under the present government without any form of FG’s compensation for the bereaved families”.

“We are fully aware of the fact that there are attempts by Northern groups and APC to use the insecurity challenges in the South-East to blackmail the South-East Presidential candidate in 2023.

“We want to ask President Buhari, ACF, and NEF, what efforts they deploy to thwart and halt the spread of Northern banditry and vicious activities of killer herdsmen from the North to the south.

“Why did FG and Northern Cultural Organizations ignore the US and UK alarms about the imminent spread of Northern Insurgency to the south by the middle of the Year 2021, especially towards the East. We have taken the lead in condemning the killing of Northerners in the East and charged President Buhari, ACF, NEF and Northern Groups to follow suit.