Okezie Ikpeazu: I need to know what’s for Ndigbo in PDP

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he needs to know what is on the table for the Igbo if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wins the 2023 election.

Ikpeazu, who stated this at the grand finale of the Abia @ 31 anniversary celebrations, explained that every part of Nigeria, including the South East zone, needs to have a voice in the PDP.

The governor noted that the South East zone has suffered under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration, where nobody from the zone can be found in the hierarchy of service chiefs and all levels of decision making in the country.

Ikpeazu further noted that he has no apology to make to anyone if his call for the party to be sensitive to the yearnings of the South East is being misunderstood.

His words: “As we board the train of PDP today,we need to know what is on the table for Abia people and Ndigbo.

“Every part of Nigeria including the South East needs a voice in the PDP. This is the way to go because we have suffered under the present APC government where no South East man in the hierarchy of service chiefs and all levels of decision making in Nigeria.

“The day the decision was made for the South East to have operation python dance,nobody from the South East was there to explain to us that it is just a joke.

“If the call for my party to be sensitive to the yearnings of my people makes me look like the cry of a child,so be it.”

Insisting that he is not in a hurry to leave the PDP, Ikpeazu drew the attention of the leadership of the party to the need for security,national cohesion and inclusiveness.

“I am an important member of the PDP. We are not in a hurry to leave PDP, but as a leader of the Igbo,I want to draw the attention of my party to the fact that there are three things the leadership of Nigeria needs.

“One is security ,we need to arrest the slide in terms of insecurity. We need to fast track socio economic development and national cohesion and inclusiveness.”