Olu Falae: I never endorsed Peter Obi

Afenifere chieftain Chief Olu Falae has clarified that he has not endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The former Finance Minister said he will study the manifestos of the flagbearers before giving his support.

He said the report on social media that he has thrown his weight behind the former Anambra Governor is false.

Falae admitted through a statement by his Personal Assistant, Captain M.A Raji, that he said the Southeast had not had the opportunity of producing an elected president.

However, he said he had counselled that for the zone produce a president, it must persuade other Nigerians that they can offer something better than candidates from other geo-political zones.

Falae, former Secretary to Federal Military Government, said It is not an automatic slot that can be filled without other important considerations.

The statement added: “Chief Falae never canvassed or claimed to be supporting Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the 2023 race.

“As a responsible leader, Chief Falae will consider all important parameters, including capacity, experience and proven track record before endorsing a candidate.

“This correction is necessary in order not to mislead the public that Chief Falae is supporting any of the candidates yet.

“It is necessary to await the programmes and manifestos of the political parties and their candidates before arriving at a particular candidate to support.”