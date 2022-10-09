The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has held a solidarity walk for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

MC Oluomo had earlier postponed the scheduled rally citing logistics problems.

In a statement he signed and posted on his Twitter account, Oluomo announced that the proposed five-million-man walk will be held to support the re-election bid of the Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

“This is to inform our esteemed members, supporters and lovers that our solidarity walk for the actualisation of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ambition and the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat will still hold as earlier scheduled,” he tweeted.

“We implore you all to disregard the earlier postponement notice. Scheduled as follows: Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take-off point: Teslim Balogun Stadium. Termination point: Bolade Oshodi. Time: 9 am. Sorry once again for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

The situation forced thousands to gather outside the teslim Balogun stadium, walking all the way to Bolade-Oshodi in honour of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

This is the second major political rally in lagos state for the APC Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. The first was held on Monday October the 3rd by women who took to the street to show their support for the APC presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, security operatives are also on ground to ensure that the rally is peaceful.