Ondo 2023: PDP, APC bicker over rigging plans

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, accused each other of alleged plans to rig the 2023 elections in the state, describing it as a declaration of war.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, raised the alarm of “a grand plan by the APC to rig the 2023 general elections.”

Peretei said: “Against the background of unfulfilled promises made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, the leadership of the APC has perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections.

“The plot was hatched in a meeting attended by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the APC State Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin and other leaders in Abuja, where marching orders were given to them to quickly identify five leaders in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to coordinate this evil plot.

“If the 2023 elections were to be about dividends of democracy delivered to the people, the APC knows, it does not stand any chance of winning.

“Our party calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to allow itself to be used in this unpatriotic act.”

Responding, the APC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said that the PDP was jittery ahead of the election.

Kalejaye said: “The woes of the PDP would be compounded by both its internal wrangling, lack of cohesion, and poor arrangements for the national exercise.

“The APC would bank on the support and understanding of the people, besides its uncommon level of performance in every sector, to secure landslide victory come 2023.

“We appeal to the opposition party to perish the thoughts of rigging during the elections. There would be no room for such manipulation.

“We are convinced that we have thus far served the Sunshine State well, despite all challenges, to garner their votes, and would never contemplate cutting corners.”