Ondo Assembly declares two lawmakers’ seats vacant

Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oloyelegun has declared seats of two lawmakers vacant over alleged anti-party activities.

Affected lawmakers are the only female lawmaker, Favour Towomewo representing Ilaje constituency II and the lawmaker representing Ese Odo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo.

The action of the Speaker was sequel to letters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the wards of the two lawmakers.

Oleyelogun, who read the letter through the clerk of the House, Mr Taye Benjamin, declared their seats vacant and ordered that a letter be forwarded to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Both lawmakers could not be reached for comments.